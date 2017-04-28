What Reese Witherspoon learned from having to ask venture capitalists for money

Reese Witherspoon is best known for being an Oscar-winning actress and Hollywood producer. But the Nashville native is also the founder of a Southern clothing and lifestyle brand, Draper James, which she named after her adored grandparents.

And just like any other entrepreneur getting a start-up off the ground, Witherspoon had to seek out and pitch venture capitalists for funding.

"Going around and asking for VC for money is like an audition," said Witherspoon, speaking on a panel with Kirsten Green, a VC and Draper James investor, at the Vanity Fair Founders Day conference in New York City.

When Witherspoon's Draper James CEO asked how she thought a VC pitch went, she replied, "'I think I got the part! I think they want me!'" recalled Witherspoon, smiling. "And then, I was shocked when they didn't."