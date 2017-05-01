Wall Street thinks Apple only has 5% left to climb this year — but recommends buying it anyway

By some measures, owning Apple stock will give investors less return than other big tech stocks. Yet the iPhone maker remains the "gold standard" on Wall Street.

Apple's stock is expected to grow less in the next year than Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and even Microsoft, according to analysts' 12-month price forecasts. And that's after a slew of analysts have already inched their targets higher for Apple.

Of the big five tech stocks, Apple has the lowest implied return -- that is, the average difference between analysts' target prices, and the stock's current price, is lower than any of the other big five.

At $146 apiece, shares of Apple's stock now have a higher price tag than ever, adjusted for a 2014 stock split. Yet Wall Street recommends that investors continue to shell out ever-higher prices for the stock.

Seventy-seven percent of analysts in FactSet recommend buying Apple shares, even as the price per share gets within 5 percent of their May target of $153.86 a share. Twenty-three percent recommend holding the stock — and not a single analyst recommends cashing out and selling the stock, even at its all-time high.

Apple has had all "hold" and "buy" ratings consistently since February, when the stock began hitting all-time highs, according to FactSet.

Other technology companies, like Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, have also been near all-time highs this year. But of those companies, Amazon is the only other company without a single "sell" rating in FactSet — and all four have higher implied return than Apple.

Indeed, between Apple's all-time highs in mid-February and the end of its March quarter, analysts listed in FactSet have upped Apple's stock price 25 times — more than twice as often other big tech names. (Since Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon reported earnings last week, and Facebook had a developer event in April, they've seen a slew of new ratings.)

Implied return over the next 12 months

Amazon: 13.4 percent

Alphabet: 11.5 percent

Microsoft: 6.6 percent

Facebook: 6.0 percent

Apple: 5.2 percent

Source: FactSet

Price target increases between mid-February and the end of March

Amazon: 5

Alphabet: 10

Microsoft: 5

Facebook: 11

Apple: 25

Source: FactSet