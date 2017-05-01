Twitter jumps 5 percent after CEO Dorsey reveals he bought more than half a million shares

Finally some good news for Twitter investors.

The stock is up 5 percent after CEO Jack Dorsey said he bought 574,000 shares of the companylate Friday afternoon for about $9.5 million. Dorsey has purchased about 1 million shares to date in 2017.

The company also announced a partnership with Bloomberg on Monday to launch a streaming video channel running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That news was first announced by The Wall Street Journal.