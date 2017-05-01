    ×

    Twitter jumps 5 percent after CEO Dorsey reveals he bought more than half a million shares

    • Bloomberg and Twitter will partner for a 24/7 streaming news network
    • CEO Jack Dorsey also bought about $9.5 million worth of shares, purchasing a total of 1 million shares to date in 2017
    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc.,
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Finally some good news for Twitter investors.

    The stock is up 5 percent after CEO Jack Dorsey said he bought 574,000 shares of the companylate Friday afternoon for about $9.5 million. Dorsey has purchased about 1 million shares to date in 2017.

    The company also announced a partnership with Bloomberg on Monday to launch a streaming video channel running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That news was first announced by The Wall Street Journal.

    Bloomberg's and Twitter's streaming news network will be created just for the platform. The two previously worked together to livestream the presidential debate in September.

    Advertising revenue was split from video ads that ran during Bloomberg's pre- and post-debate coverage. Twitter will reveal more about its streaming video plans during its first Digital Content NewFront presentation in New York on Monday evening.

