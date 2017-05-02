Disney is bringing back the 'Mickey Mouse Club' as a Facebook show

Remember those Mouseketeers? They're back, but for a Facebook audience.

Disney is creating a new series called "Club Mickey Mouse," a remixed version of the classic variety show "Mickey Mouse Club" that aired on-and-off between 1955 and 1966. But instead of airing on TV like its predecessor, "Club Mickey Mouse" will be a Facebook exclusive series.

"That's the beauty," Josh Mattinson, vice president of digital ad sales for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, told CNBC. "We're not bound to one format. We're not bound to one length... . You don't have those same lines when you're not producing 11s and 22s [referring to 11-minutes and 22-minute standard length TV series]. What makes sense for a consumer? How long would you spend looking at something?"

The announcement was made during its Digital Content NewFront presentation in New York on Tuesday, which is an annual presentation where advertisers preview upcoming online video programming. Other Facebook shows included a series focused on millennial fathers, an animated gaming-themed show called "Coin," and an IBM-sponsored Star Wars series called "Science and Star Wars," which is also part of the Facebook Anthology program.

"Branded content is a priority for Facebook," Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales for Disney, told CNBC. "We're going to be working with them on a bunch of things."

"Club Mickey Mouse" is one of nine programs created in partnership with Facebook Anthology, a program of advertising partnerships between the platform, media companies and brands.

"It's really a partnership with Facebook where we come to the market together," Ferro said.

No cast has been named for "Club Mickey Mouse," but the company will draw from Maker Studios, its in-house multi-channel network and talent company. The original "Mickey Mouse Club" was notable for launching the careers of Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Kerri Russell, among others.