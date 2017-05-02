Taco Bell does chicken nuggets in a uniquely Taco Bell way

Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips are finally getting a nationwide release.

The wedge-shaped chicken tenders, which were first tested last summer, are a follow-up menu item to Taco Bell's widely successful Naked Chicken Chalupa, which saw its limited-time run end in March.

"The world wasn't ready to say goodbye to Naked Chicken, and neither were we," Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell will be selling the Naked Chicken Chips with a nacho cheese dipping sauce as a six-piece for $1.99, 12-piece for $2.99 or as part of its $5 Box starting May 11.

The Naked Chicken Chips are just the latest innovation from the taco chain, which is known for its fast-paced innovation. The Airheads White Mystery Freeze, the Cheddar Habanero Quesarito, the Triple-Double Crunchwrap and Walking Nachos, are just a few of the products that consumers saw last year from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell has also been testing a Doritos Quesalupa Crunch, Chicken Enchilada Burrito and a Caesar Crunchwrap. So, don't be surprised if these items find a nationwide release in the future.