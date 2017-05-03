EU's chief negotiator dismisses 100 billion euro Brexit demand

The U.K.'s bill for leaving the European Union "is not a punishment", the EU's chief negotiator told reporters on Wednesday after the Financial Times said the European Union was preparing to demand 100 billion euros ($109.12 billion).

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, said the EU is asking Britain to settle its accounts.

"I cannot accept that term: blank cheque. There was never any question of asking the UK to give us a blank cheque. That would not be serious. All we're asking for is that the accounts to be cleared for the honoring commitments the U.K. has entered," Barnier said.

"Leaving the union doesn't have a price, which has to be paid," he added.

The FT reported earlier that the EU had revised its calculations for the so-called exit bill to 100 billion euros. The number floated in the press had until now been about 60 billion euros. According to the paper, the increase was due to the direct requests from countries such as France and Germany to cover post-Brexit farm payments and EU administration fees.

Barnier dismissed any figures while reiterating that the EU will use a "very precise methodology". "I don't wish to give any figures today. I can't because I don't know what the figures are," he said.

The methodology for the exit bill will be agreed with the U.K. during the upcoming negotiations, Barnier explained.