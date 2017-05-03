FBI's Comey: It makes me 'mildly nauseous' to think I may have affected election

While the campaign was still ongoing, Comey did not reveal the existence of the Russia probe, but he did reveal to Congress that the FBI discovered thousands of messages from the Clinton email domain on the computer of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, who was married to Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Democrats repeatedly questioned the FBI director about his decision-making process.

Comey said he has tried over the course of his career to avoid taking any action ahead of an election that could potentially affect the outcome. When considering whether to reveal the discovery of the emails, Comey said he considered the "catastrophic" implications of concealing the findings and the "very bad" effects of them potentially becoming public.

"I have to go with really bad," he said.

Comey notified lawmakers about the Clinton-related findings, he said, because he had "testified under oath repeatedly" that the investigation was over. Comey said he thought he treated the investigations the same because he did not reveal either probe when they initially began.

In a public appearance Tuesday, Clinton said she was on track to win November's election until a combination of factors, including Comey's Oct. 28 letter to Congress saying that he would review new emails potentially related to her server, derailed her. While the letter's effect on the election is impossible to ascertain, some Democrats have derided on the decision, especially given that the FBI's review did not lead it to change its previous conclusions about Clinton.

Comey confirmed in March that the FBI is conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russian influence on the election, including any possible contacts between then-candidate Donald Trump's associates and Moscow. He said the investigation began in July of last year, and critics have questioned why he did not publicly reveal that probe but sent the letter to Congress about the Clinton emails.

President Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia, and Moscow has denied the U.S. intelligence community's conclusions that it meddled in the election.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas backed Comey's actions, calling it "sad" for people to "condemn" him for telling lawmakers about the emails.

"You were placed in an incredibly difficult position," Cornyn said. "You did the best you could."

Some Democrats echoed Clinton in alleging that Comey's decision affected the election's outcome. Committee ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who pressed Comey about why the letter to Congress was necessary, said the FBI was "noticeably silent" on the Russia probe but made an "explosive announcement" about Clinton just days before an election.

Comey added that he does not expect the FBI will say "another peep" about the investigation into Russian meddling until it is finished.

That probe is still active.

