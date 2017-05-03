Qualcomm said to seek import ban on iPhones

Qualcomm is reportedly seeking to ban the import of iPhones into the United States, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing one source familiar with the matter.

The news follows a decision by Apple last week in which the company said it would stop paying royalties to Qualcomm until an ongoing dispute over the payments is resolved. Qualcomm lowered its fiscal third-quarter guidance to a range of $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion, down from $5.3 billion to $6.1 billion, following Apple's decision.

Apple originally sued Qualcomm in January charging that Qualcomm is charging royalties for "technologies they have nothing to do with." Qualcomm then countersued Apple last month, arguing that it wants to "enjoin Apple from further interference with Qualcomm's agreements with the companies that manufacture iPhones and iPads for Apple."

Neither of the stocks moved much on the news. Both companies declined to comment.