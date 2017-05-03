Shares of New York Times surge after subscriber growth

Shares of the New York Times surged after the newspaper company reported an earnings beat Wednesday.

Class A shares of the New York Times were up more than 10 percent in midmorning trade.

The company topped estimates, posting a rise in first-quarter adjusted earnings to 11 cents per share on revenue of $398.80 million, up 5.1 percent year over year. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $382 million.

"These results show the current strength and future potential of our digital strategy not just to reach a large audience, but also to deliver substantial revenue," CEO Mark Thompson said in a press release.

It seems that President Donald Trump, who has disparaged the New York Times on several occasions as "failing" may actually be good for business.

"We added an astonishing 308,000 net digital news subscriptions, making Q1 the single best quarter for subscriber growth in our history," he noted.

The company reported that quarterly circulation revenue increased by 11.2 percent. Paid subscriptions for digital-only surpassed 2.2 million, up 62.2 percent year over year.

As of Tuesday's close, shares of the New York Times were up 6 percent year to date, and have risen about 11 percent over the past 12 months.

New York Times shares 1-year performance