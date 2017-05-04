How America's No. 1 small business got to $10 million brewing beer in Hawaii

After college, when Garrett Marrero was living and working in finance in San Francisco, he went to Hawaii for vacation and fell in love with island life. He started thinking, "When I retire, this is where I want to live." Then he started asking himself, "How can I move to Hawaii sooner than retirement?" And then, "How can I move to Hawaii now?"

Marrero also noticed that, when he asked for a local beer in Hawaii, he would be served a beer brewed somewhere else off island. A lover of craft beer, Marrero saw an opportunity.

He quit his finance job to start planning the business. In 2004, at 26 years old, he moved to Hawaii.