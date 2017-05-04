Facebook is looking for a film producer to create 'motion picture content'

Add Facebook to the list of tech giants going Hollywood.

Looking to make good on a pledge by CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year to be a "video first" company, Facebook is hiring a growing number of people to create its own video programming.

The positions include one for a film producer at Facebook, which was posted to LinkedIn six days ago. The first duty listed is to "develop, script, produce and edit sharable motion picture content."

Another listing for a "software engineer, film" has a number of duties, including "integrate footage from creative teams into our content rendering engine to produce new personalized videos."

Facebook already puts together personalized videos for its 1.9 billion users, often around anniversaries of notable events in their lives. Now, it looks ready to add professionally-produced content to the user-generated fare it now gets for free.

There's also a listing for a production lead for media partnerships, based in Los Angeles. This person will work with "creators, studios and media companies around the world to produce video programming that is well-suited for new and emerging consumption patterns and mobile and social viewing experiences." Here, Facebook would not be creating the content itself, but would be taking a fairly hands-on role: The first responsibility listed is "Oversee the work of the producers on behalf of Facebook and ensure that projects are completed on time, within budget, and to agreed artistic and technical standards."

Its unclear whether the people who fill these new positions at Facebook will be producing news, entertainment or some other form of video content. Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.