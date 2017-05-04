Jeff Bezos just sold $941 million worth of Amazon stock, his most lucrative sale ever

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unloaded 1 million shares of Amazon stock in the last three days, totaling $940.74 million, according to a filing with the SEC.



The sale, disclosed on Thursday, was part of a scheduled sale that Bezos makes on a regular basis -- last year he made two big sales in May and August that netted him around $1.4 billion.

But thanks to Amazon's stock run-up this year, this is the biggest amount he's ever made at once. The stock is up 25 percent this year, and closed at a record on Monday.

It's also the first sale he's made since telling an audience at the U.S. Space Symposium in April that he was selling "about $1 billion of Amazon stock a year" to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin.

With this sale, he's almost there for 2017.