    Jeff Bezos just sold $941 million worth of Amazon stock, his most lucrative sale ever

    • Bezos sold 1 million shares worth $940.74 million in three days
    • Thanks to Amazon's stock price run-up, it's the most he's made on any single sale
    • He recently said he sells about $1 billion in Amazon stock per year to fund Blue Origin

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unloaded 1 million shares of Amazon stock in the last three days, totaling $940.74 million, according to a filing with the SEC.

    The sale, disclosed on Thursday, was part of a scheduled sale that Bezos makes on a regular basis -- last year he made two big sales in May and August that netted him around $1.4 billion.

    But thanks to Amazon's stock run-up this year, this is the biggest amount he's ever made at once. The stock is up 25 percent this year, and closed at a record on Monday.

    It's also the first sale he's made since telling an audience at the U.S. Space Symposium in April that he was selling "about $1 billion of Amazon stock a year" to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin.

    With this sale, he's almost there for 2017.