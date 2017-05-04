Jeff Bezos just sold $941 million worth of Amazon stock, his most lucrative sale ever

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unloaded 1 million shares of Amazon stock in the last three days, totaling $940.74 million, according to a filing with the SEC.
The sale, disclosed on Thursday, was part of a scheduled sale that Bezos makes on a regular basis -- last year he made two big sales in May and August that netted him around $1.4 billion.
But thanks to Amazon's stock run-up this year, this is the biggest amount he's ever made at once. The stock is up 25 percent this
It's also the first sale he's made since telling an audience at the U.S. Space Symposium in April that he was selling "about $1 billion of Amazon stock a year" to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin.
With this sale, he's almost there for 2017.