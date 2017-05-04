KFC hopes you'll pick up this Colonel Sanders romance novella for Mother's Day

Still trying to find the perfect gift for your mom on Mother's Day? KFC has you covered.

The chicken chain thinks that what moms really want on their special day is fried chicken and romance novels, so KFC is giving away free online copies of its own romance novella, "Tender Wings of Desire."

KFC said that Mother's Day, which this year is May 14, is one of its best-selling days of the year, with its restaurants seeing a 40 percent boost in sales on the day. The romance novella is part of an ad campaign for KFC's $20 fill-up, which the chain hopes you'll pick up for mom on that day.