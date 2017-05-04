    ×

    KFC hopes you'll pick up this Colonel Sanders romance novella for Mother's Day

    • KFC has published a romance novella just in time for Mother's Day
    • The 96-page e-book features none other than Colonel Sanders himself
    • The book launch is part of KFC's ad campaign for its $20 fill-up.

    Still trying to find the perfect gift for your mom on Mother's Day? KFC has you covered.

    The chicken chain thinks that what moms really want on their special day is fried chicken and romance novels, so KFC is giving away free online copies of its own romance novella, "Tender Wings of Desire."

    KFC said that Mother's Day, which this year is May 14, is one of its best-selling days of the year, with its restaurants seeing a 40 percent boost in sales on the day. The romance novella is part of an ad campaign for KFC's $20 fill-up, which the chain hopes you'll pick up for mom on that day.

    "The only thing better than being swept away by the deliciousness of our Extra Crispy Chicken is being swept away by Harland Sanders himself," George Felix, director of advertising for KFC U.S., said in a statement. "So this Mother's Day, the bucket of chicken I get for my wife will come with a side of steamy romance novella."

    The 96-page book is available for free on Amazon and spins the tale of Lady Madeline Parker, a woman in Victorian England, who must choose between a loveless marriage and Colonel Harland Sanders, a passionate sailor who may not be who he seems.

