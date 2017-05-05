Job creation in April was strong at 211,000. The report confirmed an expected spring bounce back from somewhat lackluster first quarter jobs growth and exceeded expectations. The drop in the unemployment rate to 4.4 percent was encouraging. It is the lowest unemployment rate in a decade.
Overall, the report is bullish and will likely be used by the Federal Reserve to bolster the case for continued rate hikes. It raises the odds of a June rate hike. If job growth is sustained at this rate, a second rate hike might be in the making by year end.
The big number is also good news for the Trump administration. Expect the president's supporters to make the case for tax cuts to keep job growth going.