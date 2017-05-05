Facebook plans to launch its own TV-like shows in June, says report

Facebook will roll out its first long-form video shows in June, according to a new report, part of a push to build a stable of original video programming on which it can sell more ads.

The company will have roughly two dozen shows of two types: shorter ones of five-to-10 minutes in length and others similar to traditional TV entertainment.

Facebook executives have said previously they plan to create an "ecosystem" of professionally produced video content to augment the user-generated fare that now fill its web properties.

The company is also hiring for positions more familiar to Hollywood than Silicon Valley.

In doing so, it joins other tech giants Amazon and Google's YouTube in pushing into the business of entertainment amid an explosion of demand for digital video advertising.

Read the Business Insider report here.