Former Google career coach to 20-somethings: Stop worrying about 'the perfect job'

The standard way of thinking goes something like this: Right out of college, young professionals should be set on a clearly-defined career path.

But that career model is wrong, and even potentially damaging, according to former Google career coach Jenny Blake, who has personally helped more than 1,000 people advance in their careers.

"Take the pressure off yourself to have the perfect job or even career path in your 20s," Blake tells CNBC. "Particularly in your 20s, just focus on the experience your job will get you."

Blake, who co-founded Google's mentorship program, says the career-ladder model, where professionals follow a set of consecutive steps, is less relevant to today's changing job market.

Research shows that millennial professionals change jobs about four times by the time they hit 32 for a variety of reasons, including low wages and less loyalty from both employers and workers. According to a recent Gallup poll, 60 percent of workers between the ages of 21 and 37 are open to leaving their job to pursue another one.