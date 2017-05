Whitney Tilson of Kase Captial said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway should climb 19 percent just based on the value of the conglomerate's holdings.

Tilson estimates Class A shares of the Buffett conglomerate have an intrinsic value of $296,000 a share, 18.6 percent above $249,540 where they closed Thursday. One year out, Tilson expects the shares to have a value about 30 percent more of $324,000 each.