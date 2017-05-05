The constant connectedness of life in 2017 often puts a premium on speed: the sooner, the faster, the better. "The more output you produce, the better your shot at stumbling onto greatness," according to organizational psychologist and "Option B" co-author, Adam Grant.

Not so, says best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell — instead, greatness is about performance.

"In any kind of high-stakes job where the penalty for error is high, you can't afford to have hares," Gladwell tells Grant during an interview at Wharton Business School.

Gladwell, who studied individuals who have achieved remarkable success for his book "Outliers," uses lawyers as an example of where the relationship between speed and performance can break down.

"We do not want the high output, lots-of-errors lawyer," says Gladwell.

"Can you imagine a lawyer who said, 'Here's the contract, take a look. If it turns out it's not right we can just go back and do another version later,'" says Gladwell. "Are you kidding? That's a disaster."

Gladwell continues: "In the financial crisis, someone put the comma in the wrong place and ended up paying $20 a share for Lehman and not $2 a share. Who was the person who read that document at 2:00 in the morning? The hare."