Mark Cuban is a Dallas-based tech entrepreneur who is obsessed with basketball, so a Chicago-based start-up selling saffron produced in Afghanistan may seem outside his investment sweet spot.

Yet the billionaire made a deal with precisely that on a "Shark Tank" episode that aired Friday. And, he did so despite some pretty aggressive criticism of from other Shark investors.

Rumi Spice appeared on "Shark Tank" seeking a $250,000 investment for five percent equity. The three co-founders — Emily Miller, Kim Jung and Keith Alaniz — all served in the military in Afghanistan. They learned that the war-torn country is covered with the purple flowers that make saffron, one of the most expensive spices in the world. They also learned that Afghani saffron is some of the best quality saffron in the world.