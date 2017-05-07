French voters wait for exit polls to reveal next president

French voters are set to discover who will be the 25th president of their country when exit polls are released at 8.00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

A series of surveys from French pollsters released within the past week suggest that the 39-year-old independent hopeful Emmanuel Macron is on track to secure around 62 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout was recorded at 65.3 percent as of 5:00 p.m. local time, according to an official statement from the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

That figure compares to 71.96 percent at the same time during the last election in 2012 and 75.11 percent in 2007.

