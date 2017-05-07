The week is pretty sparse as far as market-moving economic reports go. But there is one coming up on Friday that will get some attention.

That's when the government will report the latest inflation numbers as expressed through the Consumer Price Index. The CPI puts together a list of goods and services and tallies up the price, then expresses the measure in percent change in both monthly and annual terms.

Economists expect the report to show that prices rose 2.3 percent on the year and 0.3 percent for April.

Why it matters: The Fed is almost certain to raise its benchmark interest rate another quarter-point in June, but it will be looking closely at inflation numbers before doing so. The U.S. central bank wants to see inflation hover around the 2 percent mark. If the CPI report meets expectations, it makes it even more likely the Fed will hike.

And, when the Fed raises rates, that means rates on everything from your credit card to your mortgage will start going up as well — particularly if you have variable interest rate.

Friday also brings a report on retail sales, which have been really weak. Economists are expecting a rebound for April, with the monthly gain projected to be 0.6 percent, according to FactSet.