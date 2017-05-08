Here's how Warren Buffett spots a great investment

Besides considering what a company will deliver over time, "it would have a trusted manager that would not only fit into the Berkshire culture, but was eager to join the Berkshire culture," said Buffett. "And then, it would be a matter of price."

He gives the example of one of the first outstanding companies Berkshire Hathaway bought: See's Candies, which Buffett and longtime business partner Charlie Munger purchased in 1972 for $25 million.

"The question when we looked at See's Candies in 1972 was, 'Would people still want to be both eating and giving away that candy in preference to others candies?'" Buffett told the meeting's 40,000 attendees.

He and Munger bet the answer would be yes: "It was only because we felt that people would not be buying necessarily a lower price candy. I mean it does not work very well if you go to your wife or girlfriend on Valentine's Day — I hope they're the same person — and say, 'Here's a box of candy, honey. I took the low bid.'"