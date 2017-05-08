Here's how Warren Buffett spots a great investment

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett compares investing to knowing your sweet spot when swinging at a baseball.
In terms of what opportunities the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO likes to swing at, he has a few guidelines.
"We sort of know it when we see it," Buffett said during the the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting. "It would tend to be a business that for one reason or another we can look out five or 10 or 20 years and decide that the competitive advantage that it had at the present would last over that period."