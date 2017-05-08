New Amazon Echo with touchscreen and video calling said to debut on Tuesday

Amazon may announce a new Amazon Echo with a 7-inch touchscreen display and support for video calls as soon as Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal said on Monday afternoon that Amazon is gearing up to announce the new Echo, which has reportedly been in beta testing for "months."

The news comes on the heels of a new speaker announced by Microsoft on Monday, powered by the company's Cortana voice assistant, which offers similar functionality to Alexa. A new Echo could put a damper on Microsoft's news, particularly as Microsoft heads into its BUILD developer conference this week.

This may be the most expensive Echo Amazon has launched to date. The Wall Street Journal said the price is expected to be more than $200. While video calls will presumably require at least two of the new Echos, or perhaps a Kindle equipped with a camera, voice calling between Echo units is also reportedly on the horizon. That feature may not roll out for a few weeks, however.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.





