US Treasurys slightly higher as bond investors digest French election

    U.S. government debt prices were slightly higher on Monday, as investors digested the latest political news out of France, where centrist Emmanuel Macron secured the presidency.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved slightly lower to around 2.345 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also slightly off at 2.983 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On Sunday, centrist candidate Macron claimed victory in the French presidential election after securing around 66 percent of the vote, beating his far-right and anti-EU opponent Marine Le Pen.

    The pro-European Union candidate's win was met with delight from global leaders, letting markets breathe a sigh of relief when it came to the stability and future of the European Union.

    With investors having already priced in a Macron victory, bourses in Europe were under slight pressure in morning trade. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets finished trade mostly higher.

    Following last week's volatility in the oil markets, crude futures fluctuated in morning trade following comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister on the possibility of an extension to the OPEC-led production cut, which is currently expected to end in June, Reuters reported.

    Around 8:25 a.m. ET, U.S. crude was slightly lower, off 0.06 percent at $46.19 while Brent dipped 0.06 percent to $49.07 per barrel.

    No major U.S. data is expected to be released on Monday; however investors will be delving through another slew of earnings reports.

    Investors will also be keeping a close eye on two speeches by Federal Reserve members on Monday.

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is expected to be at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs' Public Breakfast Program, to weigh in on the topic "From Main Street to Wall Street: Economic Growth, Monetary Policy, and the Federal Reserve", while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is expected to be at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 22nd Annual Financial Markets Conference.

    On Monday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills. It will also announce the size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place on Tuesday.

