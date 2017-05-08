US Treasurys slightly higher as bond investors digest French election

On Sunday, centrist candidate Macron claimed victory in the French presidential election after securing around 66 percent of the vote, beating his far-right and anti-EU opponent Marine Le Pen.

The pro-European Union candidate's win was met with delight from global leaders, letting markets breathe a sigh of relief when it came to the stability and future of the European Union.

With investors having already priced in a Macron victory, bourses in Europe were under slight pressure in morning trade. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets finished trade mostly higher.

Following last week's volatility in the oil markets, crude futures fluctuated in morning trade following comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister on the possibility of an extension to the OPEC-led production cut, which is currently expected to end in June, Reuters reported.

Around 8:25 a.m. ET, U.S. crude was slightly lower, off 0.06 percent at $46.19 while Brent dipped 0.06 percent to $49.07 per barrel.

No major U.S. data is expected to be released on Monday; however investors will be delving through another slew of earnings reports.