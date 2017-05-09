5 healthy foods to help you kick your vending machine habit and boost productivity

Ever noticed that when you're stressed, you indulge in food that you know is bad for you?

It's a phenomenon that affects many professionals, according to numerous scientific studies.

Considering that the average employee is working longer hours, foregoing vacation and feeling disconnected at work, it's no wonder so many stressed-out workers find eating healthy difficult.

It also doesn't help that foods high in fat, cholesterol and sugar give the brain instant gratification, which can become addicting. A growing body of research shows that eating poorly makes people feel sluggish and less mentally sharp.

"Put simply, what you eat directly affects the structure and function of your brain and, ultimately, your mood," writes Harvard Medical School professor and board-certified doctor Eva Selhub.

The good news is that certain foods have been shown to boost cognitive function and one's mood.

Here are 5 foods to help you kick your bad eating habits and make you feel energized at work: