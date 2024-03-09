A Harvard nutritionist and a neuroscientist agree this is the No. 1 food for a healthy brain

The No. 1 food for a healthy brain: Green leafy vegetables

Across the board, experts agree that eating leafy greens is essential for overall health, especially for your brain. Some of the green leafy vegetables that you can add to your meals are: Kale

Spinach

Lettuces

Cabbage

Swiss chard

Bok choy

Mustard greens

3 reasons experts say a diet rich in leafy greens is good for your brain