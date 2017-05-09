He explains that, at Instacart, he doesn't rely on conventional wisdom and strategies that have worked for successful companies in the past. Rather, he wants his team to be innovative and respond to challenges creatively.

One way he does this is through the mantra, "Of course, but maybe," which is shorthand for saying, "Of course that's one way to do it, but maybe we could try it another way."

"It sort of emphasizes the fact that of course this is the way things have been done before, but maybe if you use new technologies or look at the problem in a different way, you can come up with a solution that's much, much better," he says.

After all, Apple and Amazon are forerunners in their fields. Both companies have developed technology that push the limits of what has been done before and change the way we live and interact. Neither conformed to the limits of what was already out there.