    News Corp is slated to report earnings after the bell

    Here's what the Street is expecting, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters:

    • EPS: 5 cents
    • Revenue: 1.86 billion
    Rupert Murdoch, center, with sons James Murdoch, (R) and Lachlan Murdoch.
    Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. is slated to report fiscal third-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon.

    A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $1.86 billion.

    The New-York based media group includes HarperCollins and Dow Jones — which owns Barron's and The Wall Street Journal — among others.

    News Corp. announced Marc Frons as its new chief technology officer on Monday. Frons had served as interim CTO since October 2016.

    As of Monday's close, shares of the media company are more than 11 percent higher year to date.

