How much you have to save every day to become a millionaire by age 67

Reaching seven-figure status may be more attainable than you think. That is, if you start saving and investing early on.

To illustrate just how possible it could be, personal finance site NerdWallet breaks down exactly how much money you need to set aside each day in order to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67. It assumes you start with zero dollars and it also assumes a six percent average annual investment return.

NerdWallet lists the savings amount needed for the starting ages of 23, 30, 35 and 40: