Kevin Bacon always carries cash in case of a zombie apocalypse

On Tuesday in New York, in live conversation with WNYC podcast host Anna Sale, Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Bacon discussed his relatively relaxed attitude towards money. "I've been robbed," he said. Multiple times, in fact. He had some cash stolen at gunpoint and much more taken by Bernie Madoff.
Reflecting on Madoff, he said, "That was a tough day," adding, "When someone takes something from you, it leaves you with a sick kind of feeling."
Still, he said, he focused on what he could control. He "put the pieces back together" with his longtime wife, Golden Globe-winning actress Kyra Sedgwick, and family. When asked if he was angry, he shrugged.
"Try to avoid bitterness; it'll kill you," he said. "I'm pretty sure it's killing him."