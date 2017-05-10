Kevin Bacon always carries cash in case of a zombie apocalypse

It helps that, like his peerJon Hamm, Bacon remains philosophical about wealth. "Money on the page means nothing to me," he told Sale.

Money matters to him because of what it enables him to do: Support his family, travel, give funds away to good causes. Numbers related to his bank account, he said, have no resonance for him. The idea of getting to earning more or seeing totals rise doesn't rouse his competitive spirit.

Though he did seem proud to note that Sedgwick, who made $350,000 an episode on TNT's "The Closer," was once "the highest-paid actress on television."

The prolific actor is perhaps best known for his starring roles in "Footloose" and "Friday the 13th," as well as his supporting performances in "Apollo 13," "A Few Good Men" and "Mystic River." He's currently a lead in the streaming Amazon show "I Love Dick," and he has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Bacon has perspective about wealth in part because he once had none. The youngest of six children, all of whom were taught to be independent and self-sufficient from an early age, he chose not to go to college and instead tried to make it as a theater actor.

To support himself, "I worked as a waiter, hand-to-mouth," Bacon said, and, as a result, "I keep a lot of cash on me."