Pret A Manger's owner eyes New York IPO

As Panera Bread aims to go private, British sandwich chain Pret A Manger could be making a push into the American stock market.

Private equity firm Bridgeport Advisers, which owns the restaurant, is considering an initial public offering in the United States, according to Bloomberg, which cited sources close to the matter.

Bloomberg reports that the firm is working with several banks, including Credit Suisse, Barclays, JPMorgan & Chase, Piper Jaffray and Jefferies.

"As a committed shareholder in Pret, we are always exploring appropriate opportunities to ensure the future growth of the company," Bridgeport told CNBC. "If such opportunities materialize, we will update the market."

Representatives from Pret A Manger declined to comment.

Pret, which opened its first shop in London in 1986, reported in April a 15 percent increase in total sales for 2016 as well as a 4.8 percent rise in same-store sales.

In the U.S., sales rose 14 percent to $200 million. The company said that this growth was driven by breakfast, an increase in coffee sales and menu innovation.