For most of the last two days, numerous accounts have discredited White House explanations for the firing of FBI director James Comey.

That made it noteworthy when acting FBI director Andrew McCabe seemed to back up the Trump administration on one point: whether Comey's firing followed his request for more resources into the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion with President Trump's campaign.

Press reports have said yes. The Trump administration says no.

Asked to clear up which side was right, McCabe made three separate points. Two of them supported the administration's account. and one added a note of ambiguity.

First, McCabe said he was unaware of any such request. Advantage White House.

Second, he said if the FBI were to ask for more resources, the request would be made of Congress (which appropriates money) rather than the executive branch. Again, advantage White House.