Bad grades? No problem. Here's why you shouldn't worry

If you're not a A student, don't panic. Lacking stellar grades won't prevent you from finding success in business, according to research by Tom Corley, an accountant and financial planner who studies wealthy individuals.

Corley surveyed 233 high net-worth individuals, many of whom are self-made millionaires. Most of them did not graduate with top GPAs. According to Corley's survey, 41 percent of self-made millionaires say they were B students, 29 percent were C students and just 21 percent were A students.

"Real education is a lifelong endeavor," Corley tells CNBC. "What you learn in the real world is far more important that what you learn in any classroom."