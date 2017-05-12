Disney's Marvel Studios is an undisputed heavyweight at the box office, but the hitmaker is already off to a rocky start with its latest television offering for ABC.
Recently, fans took to social media to gripe about "Inhumans" after Entertainment Weekly published a first look at the cast in full superhero attire. Many lambasted the outfits, comparing them to Halloween costumes and cosplay — homemade get-ups made by fans and frequently worn at comic book conventions.
To be sure, Marvel has more than three months to right the ship, and the underwhelming online response could be turned around by the finished product (or at least solid promos). However, the initial reception of "Inhumans" hardly marks an ideal start for a new franchise — especially one that the studio will launch with a theatrical release on 1,000 IMAX screens across 74 countries.
@TheJordanRoss: This #Inhumans cosplay is pretty good. Oh wait... Those are the ACTUAL costumes for the Inhumans IMAX TV show? Ummm... #Yikes
@MinddKidzag: Are these official or just Halloween costumes from a party store? #Inhumans
@tommyblakes: Even The Costumes in the Failed Justice League Pilot look Better than the Inhumans costumes
A Marvel spokesperson declined CNBC's request for comment.