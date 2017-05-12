I tried to use the Samsung Galaxy S8 as my work computer.

Well, sort of. Samsung is offering a $150 accessory called the DeX Station that plugs your smartphone into a monitor, a keyboard and a mouse. The idea is that you can leave your laptop behind and use the DeX dock with your smartphone instead.

It's an impressive dream, and Samsung isn't the only one to try it. Microsoft made a similar attempt a couple of years ago with Windows Phone 10 and a feature called "Continuum" that ultimately flopped.

Does Samsung fare any better? To find out, I decided to write this entire experience and review of the DeX Station from my smartphone, and even tried to access all of my work apps. Here's how that worked out.