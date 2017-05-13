These are the best and worst states for working moms

Working moms are a significant driver of the U.S. economy.

According to personal finance site WalletHub, women not only account for more than half the U.S. workforce, but upwards of 70 percent of American mothers with kids under the age of 18 hold jobs.

A study by the Center for American Progress found that 42 percent of mothers in the U.S. were the sole or majority financial providers for their families by the end of 2016, and another 22.4 percent provided at least a quarter of the household income. And yet, as of 2015, women earned just 83 percent of what their male counterparts brought home.

In advance of Mother's Day, WalletHub took a look at the states providing the best — and worst — conditions for working moms, evaluating each state across a series of 13 different criteria.

Factors included child care quality and costs, quality of the public school system, gender pay gap, median women's salary and availability of paid parental leave.

Take a look at the states that fared the best:

10. Illinois

Childcare rank: 10

Professional opportunities rank: 12

Work-life balance rank: 18

9. New York

Childcare rank: 23

Professional opportunities rank: 11

Work-life balance rank: 6