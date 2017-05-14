China April industrial production up less than seen 6.5%, retail sales gain 10.7%

China's April industrial production rose 6.5 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales for the month rose 10.7 percent year-on-year, official data showed Monday.

Industrial production in the world's second largest economy was expected to grow 7.1 percent in April from a year ago, slowing from 7.6 percent in March, according to estimates by Reuters.

The country's retail sales growth was also expected to moderate to 10.6 percent year-on-year in April, down slightly from 10.9 percent in March, said Reuters.

