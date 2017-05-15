9 top female executives share the best career advice their mothers gave them

Many of the women in the upper tiers of business and finance, executives who run billion-dollar companies and amass giant professional networks, attribute the best career and leadership advice they've gotten to their mothers.

Only 4 percent of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are women, but a growing body of research pointing to women's economic role and conversations sparked by executives like Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg are focusing the public attention's on bridging that historic gender divide.