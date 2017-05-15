9 top female executives share the best career advice their mothers gave them

Many of the women in the upper tiers of business and finance, executives who run billion-dollar companies and amass giant professional networks, attribute the best career and leadership advice they've gotten to their mothers.
Only 4 percent of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are women, but a growing body of research pointing to women's economic role and conversations sparked by executives like Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg are focusing the public attention's on bridging that historic gender divide.
Part of that conversation is crediting the many mothers of the world who inspired daughters that seek success. Here, nine