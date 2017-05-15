Elon Musk's SpaceX shortchanged its workers and now it must pay

Silicon Valley workers are famously well-compensated: At Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and numerous other tech companies, even interns earn more per month than the average American. But two of America's hottest companies are conspicuously absent from the list of the country's most generous employers: Tesla, in Palo Alto, Calif., and SpaceX, in Hawthorne, Calif., both run by billionaire Elon Musk.

A few years ago, over 4,000 disgruntled former employees brought a class action lawsuit against the company for unfair compensation. The company just settled for $4 million, according to Inverse. Each worker who participated will get about $500 or as much as $2,000. Their lawyers, meanwhile, will walk away with $1.3 million.

Inverse explains:

California law requires rest periods for employees every four hours, along with breaks for meals. SpaceX's shifts were designed such that workers couldn't take these breaks, but were also not paid more for working these hours instead of resting.

Legal blog Law360 goes into more detail about the original complaints:

In April 2015, named plaintiff Sebring Whitaker filed his own suit, also alleging that SpaceX didn't adequately pay him and similar nonexempt employees for normal and overtime work and didn't adequately provide required meal and rest breaks.



And in October, named plaintiff Stan Saporito filed his own suit alleging the company doesn't provide enough labor hours to its workers for everything that needs to get done, then requires them to work off the clock to finish tasks.

It's doubtful that a $4 million payout will compel Musk to change much about how he runs his businesses. But at some point the market might do that for him. If he continues to pay his interns only half of what Facebook does — about $4,000 a month as compared to the $8,000 a month Zuckerberg's most junior employees make, according to Glassdoor — odds are that he'll lose some of the most talented prospects to his competition.

Or perhaps the allure of working for one of the boldest and most cutting-edge employers in the world will serve as enough of a draw. As one SpaceX intern tells Glassdoor: "Everyone is a fanboy and Musk's word is law."

A Tesla intern concurs: "The pay and perks aren't as great as other surrounding companies in the Bay but that will soon change when [Tesla] Model 3 takes off! I have strong faith in the company's long term success."

