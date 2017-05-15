VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 15 most expensive US states

Just as prices vary worldwide, the cost of living in the U.S. can vary drastically from state to state. And from city to city, too: In San Francisco, residents report that even on a $160,000 salary you can feel like you're making barely enough to get by.

GOBankingRates ranked all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia according to cost of living to determine the most and least expensive places across the country.

To determine the order, GOBankingRates evaluated each state and Washington D.C. on six factors critical to the cost of living, using data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. These metrics include housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous expenses.

All of the data was then indexed in comparison to the average cost of living in the U.S. to determine if each state is more or less expensive than average and by how much.

Did your state make the list?

A view of the Seattle skyline.
Zuraimi | Getty Images
A view of the Seattle skyline.

15. Washington

Housing: 7.3 percent more expensive
Transportation: 16.9 percent more expensive
Groceries: 7.4 percent more expensive

Paddleboarding across the harbor in Portland, Maine.
Chris Bennett | Getty Images
Paddleboarding across the harbor in Portland, Maine.

14. Maine

Housing: 21.9 percent more expensive
Transportation: 9.4 percent more expensive
Groceries: 4.1 percent more expensive

Downtown Portland, Oregon.
David Gn Photography | Getty Images
Downtown Portland, Oregon.

13. Oregon

Housing: 35.6 percent more expensive
Transportation: 14 percent more expensive
Groceries: 6.8 percent more expensive

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

12. New Hampshire

Housing: 18.1 percent more expensive
Transportation: 6.4 percent more expensive
Groceries: 6.8 percent more expensive

Trenton, New Jersey
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Trenton, New Jersey

11. New Jersey

Housing: 49.9 percent more expensive
Transportation: 6.5 percent more expensive
Groceries: 4.2 percent more expensive

A skyline view of Providence, Rhode Island
Tupungato | Getty Images
A skyline view of Providence, Rhode Island

10. Rhode Island

Housing: 38.1 percent more expensive
Transportation: 1.4 percent more expensive
Groceries: 6.8 percent more expensive

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

9. Vermont

Housing: 49.9 percent more expensive
Transportation: 16.7 percent more expensive
Groceries: 8.6 percent more expensive

Rockville is a city located in the central region of Montgomery County, Maryland.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Rockville is a city located in the central region of Montgomery County, Maryland.

8. Maryland

Housing: 76.9 percent more expensive
Transportation: 6.3 percent more expensive
Groceries: 13.3 percent more expensive

Hartford, Connecticut
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

7. Connecticut

Housing: 57 percent more expensive
Transportation: 13.6 percent more expensive
Groceries: 28.3 percent more expensive

Nagleys Store in Talkeetna.
John Greim | Getty Images
Nagleys Store in Talkeetna.

6. Alaska

Housing: 40.4 percent more expensive
Transportation: 29.2 percent more expensive
Groceries: 37.1 percent more expensive

Quincy Market in Boston, Mass.
Craig F. Walker | The Boston Globe | Getty Images
Quincy Market in Boston, Mass.

5. Massachusetts

Housing: 75 percent more expensive
Transportation: 8.9 percent more expensive
Groceries: 11.6 percent more expensive

The San Francisco Bay Area attracts some of the nation's top technology talent.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The San Francisco Bay Area attracts some of the nation's top technology talent.

4. California

Housing: 92.7 percent more expensive
Transportation: 30.1 percent more expensive
Groceries: 15.8 percent more expensive

Renting a one-bedroom in New York City will cost you $3,680 a month
Stanley Chen Xi | Getty Images
Renting a one-bedroom in New York City will cost you $3,680 a month

3. New York

Housing: 98.3 percent more expensive
Transportation: 14.2 percent more expensive
Groceries: 10.3 percent more expensive

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

2. District of Columbia

Housing: 134.6 percent more expensive
Transportation: 4.3 percent more expensive
Groceries: 17.4 percent more expensive

Beach house on Maui, Hawaii.
Jay Spooner | Getty Images
Beach house on Maui, Hawaii.

1. Hawaii

Housing: 130.3 percent more expensive
Transportation: 34.1 percent more expensive
Groceries: 55 percent more expensive

