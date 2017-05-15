These are the 15 most expensive US states

Just as prices vary worldwide, the cost of living in the U.S. can vary drastically from state to state. And from city to city, too: In San Francisco, residents report that even on a $160,000 salary you can feel like you're making barely enough to get by.

GOBankingRates ranked all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia according to cost of living to determine the most and least expensive places across the country.

To determine the order, GOBankingRates evaluated each state and Washington D.C. on six factors critical to the cost of living, using data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. These metrics include housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous expenses.

All of the data was then indexed in comparison to the average cost of living in the U.S. to determine if each state is more or less expensive than average and by how much.

Did your state make the list?