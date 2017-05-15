Warren Buffett's Berkshire is betting more on banks and airlines

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought shares of Bank of New York Mellon and Southwest Airlines in the first quarter, according to an SEC filing Monday.

Berkshire also bought more shares of American Airlines, while slightly reducing its holdings in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter.

The investment firm exited its holdings of 21st Century Fox Class A shares.

The conglomerate also reported a 72 million increase in holdings of Apple shares to 129.36 million at the end of the first quarter. CNBC previously reported that Berkshire bought more than 70 million shares of Apple in January.

Berkshire also reduced its holding in IBM. On May 4, Buffett told CNBC he sold off about a third of a roughly 81 million stake in the first and second quarters of this year.

The filing shows all equity holdings for the conglomerate through the end of the first quarter, which Buffett is required to file with the SEC 45 days later. Berkshire's equity portfolio is managed by Buffett, along with smaller portions managed by deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

Watch: Unilever's message for Buffett