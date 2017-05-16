    ×

    Payment systems down at some Starbucks locations

    • Twitter users report that Starbucks' payment systems across U.S. and Canada are down.
    • The issue appears to be affecting mobile payment systems as well.
    • Some Starbucks locations are giving out free beverages.
    Ramin Talaie | Getty Images

    Some Starbucks customers looking for their cup of Joe Tuesday morning were out of luck.

    The coffee chains' payment system was reportedly down and baristas were unable to complete transactions, according to multiple Twitter users. The issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada.

    Calls to several Starbucks locations confirmed those reports. However, some locations said that their payment system is working.

    One barista told CNBC that the payment system has been down since Monday night, while others said it has been down since about 5 a.m. local time. For some locations, the registers in-store are working, but their mobile payment system is down.

    While some locations stopped serving coffee completely, others offered patrons a free tall beverage.

    Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

