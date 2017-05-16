    ×

    The complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50

    You may be surprised to learn that Shopify has had the best return of any recent tech IPO. We aren't. Maybe you knew about Snap but had to look up the names Cloudera and Okta when they went public, or even did a double take when Unilever spent a billion dollars to acquire Dollar Shave Club or when Hewlett-Packard bought SimpliVity last year. You could have learned about all of these start-ups on previous years' CNBC Disruptor 50 lists. This year marks the fifth year of the CNBC Disruptor 50, and in that short history a lot has changed for these companies. Seventeen past Disruptors are now public companies; 13 have been acquired; three of the previous Disruptors went the way of many start-ups: bankrupt. Seven companies have made the Disruptor list all five years. Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on every start-up to make the list between 2013 and 2017.

    Company
    2017 rank
    2016 rank
    2015 rank
    2014 rank
    2013 made the list*
    Material changes
    23andMe 12 5 - - Yes -
    3D Robotics - - - - Yes -
    Aereo - - - 7 Yes Bankrupt November 21, 2014. It was later purchased by DVR company TiVo for $1 million in March 2015.
    Airbnb 1 2 5 41 Yes -
    AngelList - - - 26 - -
    Apptio - - - 30 - IPO September 23, 2016
    Atlassian - - - - Yes IPO December 10, 2015
    Audax Health - - - - Yes Acquired by United Health Care February 19, 2014
    Betterment - - 36 45 - -
    Bill.com - - - 37 - -
    Birchbox - - 43 50 - -
    Blippar 30 9 19 - - -
    Bloom Energy 23 6 3 - - -
    Blue Apron 42 - - - - -
    Boku - - - - Yes -
    Box - - - - Yes IPO January 23, 2015
    BrightRoll - - - 27 - Acquired by Yahoo November 11, 2014
    Bromium - - - - Yes -
    BuzzFeed - - - - Yes -
    Castlight Health - - - - Yes IPO March 17, 2014
    ChargePoint - - - 12 - -
    CircleUp - - - - Yes -
    Cloudera - 14 - - - IPO April 28, 2017
    CloudFlare - 24 - - - -
    Coinbase - - 31 35 - -
    Cool Planet Energy Systems - - - 25 - -
    Coursera 26 10 - - - -
    CrowdStrike 11 - - - - -
    Cylance 9 40 - - - -
    DAQRI - 15 - - - -
    Dataminr - 43 - 13 - -
    Deezer - 36 - - - -
    Diamond Foundry - 33 - - - -
    DocuSign 39 - 13 29 - -
    Dollar Shave Club - - 37 - - Acquired by Unilever July 19, 2016
    Domo 29 - - - - -
    DraftKings - - 45 - - -
    Drawbridge 24 - - - - -
    Dropbox 36 42 6 24 Yes -
    EcoMotors - - - 22 - -
    Etsy - - - 3 Yes IPO April 1, 2015
    Ezetap 16 3 - - - -
    Fon - - - 40 - -
    Foursquare 46 - - - Yes -
    Fullscreen - - - 21 - Acquired by Otter Media/ Chernin Group/ AT&T September 22, 2014
    GENBAND - - 22 - - -
    Getaround - - - - Yes -
    Ginger.io - - - - Yes -
    Ginkgo Bioworks 7 7 - - - -
    GitHub 22 48 20 6 - -
    Grab 4 - - - - -
    GreenSky 17 - - - - -
    HackerRank - - 30 - - -
    Hampton Creek Foods - - 24 36 - -
    Hearsay Social - - 39 - - -
    HotelTonight - - - - Yes -
    Houzz 6 11 11 - - -
    Humacyte - 37 - - - -
    IEX 21 - - - - -
    Illumio 32 - - - - -
    Impossible Foods - - 42 - - -
    INRIX - - - - Yes -
    InsideSales.com - 31 - - - -
    Instacart - 50 - - - -
    Intarcia Therapeutics - - 29 - - -
    Jaunt 25 47 - - - -
    Kabam - - - - Yes -
    Kabbage - 35 - - - -
    Kickstarter - - - 49 Yes -
    Klarna - 8 33 - - -
    Kumu Networks - - - 44 - -
    Kymeta - - - 46 Yes -
    LanzaTech - 13 - - - -
    Lending Club - - - 33 Yes IPO December 11, 2014
    LightSail Energy - - - - Yes -
    LISNR - 45 12 - - -
    LiveU - - - - Yes -
    Lyft 2 27 - - - -
    MakerBot - - - - Yes Acquired by Stratasys June 19, 2013
    Medium - 26 - - - -
    MicroSeismic - - - - Yes -
    Moderna Therapeutics 18 41 1 8 - -
    MongoDB 27 19 27 42 - -
    Motif Investing - 44 23 4 - -
    Narrative Science - - 46 - - -
    Nebula - - - 31 - Bankrupt April 1, 2015
    Nest Labs - - - - Yes Acquired by Google January 13, 2014
    Nexmo - - - 39 - Acquired by Vonage May 5, 2016
    Nextdoor - - 49 - - -
    Nutanix - - 44 - - IPO September 30, 2016
    Okta - 38 - - - IPO April 7, 2017
    Opower - - - - Yes IPO April 4, 2014. Acquired by Oracle May 1, 2016
    Optoro - - 38 - - -
    Oscar - 17 17 43 - -
    OUYA - - - - Yes Acquired by Razer July 28, 2015
    Palantir Technologies 8 4 7 5 Yes -
    Payoneer 40 - - - - -
    Persado 48 - - - - -
    Personal Capital - - 18 17 - -
    Phononic 33 18 - - - -
    Picarro - - - - Yes -
    Pinterest 31 46 35 32 Yes -
    Progyny 13 - - - - -
    Pure Storage - - 16 19 - IPO October 6, 2015
    Qualtrics 28 - - - - -
    Qubole - - 48 - - -
    Quid 50 - - - - -
    Quirky - - 15 18 Yes Bankrupt September 22, 2015
    Redfin - - - 34 - -
    Rent the Runway - - 28 38 Yes -
    Rethink Robotics - - - - Yes -
    Robinhood 43 - - - - -
    Shape Security - - - 23 - -
    Shapeways - - - - Yes -
    Shopify - - - - Yes IPO May 21, 2015
    SimpliVity - 22 - - - Acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise January 17, 2017
    Skillz 41 - - - - -
    Skybox Imaging - - - 14 - Acquired by Google June 10, 2014
    Slack - 23 9 - - -
    Snapchat - 16 50 48 - IPO March 2, 2017. Now known as Snap
    SoFi 45 49 25 - - -
    SpaceX 14 30 2 1 Yes -
    SparkCognition 20 - - - - -
    Spotify 35 25 47 9 Yes -
    Square - - 40 - Yes IPO November 19, 2015
    Stripe 49 29 - 15 - -
    SugarCRM - - 32 - - -
    SurveyMonkey 15 32 14 - - -
    Synack 38 20 21 - - -
    Teespring - 21 - - - -
    TransferWise - - 8 16 - -
    Trulioo 37 - - - - -
    Tumblr - - - - Yes Acquired by Yahoo May 20, 2013
    Twilio - 39 41 47 Yes IPO June 23, 2016
    Twitter - - - - Yes IPO November 7, 2013
    Uber 19 1 4 10 Yes -
    Udacity 10 12 - - - -
    Uptake Technologies 5 - - - - -
    Veniam 34 28 - - - -
    Warby Parker 47 - 10 2 Yes -
    Waze - - - - Yes Acquired by Google June 11, 2013
    Wealthfront - - 34 20 Yes -
    WeWork 3 34 - - - -
    WhatsApp - - - - Yes Acquired by Facebook February 19, 2014
    Yext - - - 28 - IPO April 13, 2017
    ZenPayroll - - 26 - - Now known as Gusto
    ZocDoc 44 - - - Yes -
    Zuora - - - 11 - -

    Read more about the Disruptor 50 in 2017.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    OKTA
    ---
    CLDR
    ---
    SNAP
    ---
    NULL
    ---

    More From CNBC Disruptor 50

    Latest Special Reports

    • CNBC Disruptor 50

      A look at 50 private companies set to reshape the business landscape.

    • Financial Portfolio
      Portfolio Perspective

      A look at how leading portfolio managers and institutional investors build investment plans to meet clients’ goals.

    • Iconic Tour

      Business icons and provocateurs share their innovative models. Learn how to upend old industries and start new ones that move markets.

    Tech