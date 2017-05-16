You may be surprised to learn that Shopify has had the best return of any recent tech IPO. We aren't. Maybe you knew about Snap but had to look up the names Cloudera and Okta when they went public, or even did a double take when Unilever spent a billion dollars to acquire Dollar Shave Club or when Hewlett-Packard bought SimpliVity last year. You could have learned about all of these start-ups on previous years' CNBC Disruptor 50 lists. This year marks the fifth year of the CNBC Disruptor 50, and in that short history a lot has changed for these companies. Seventeen past Disruptors are now public companies; 13 have been acquired; three of the previous Disruptors went the way of many start-ups: bankrupt. Seven companies have made the Disruptor list all five years. Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on every start-up to make the list between 2013 and 2017.