You may be surprised to learn that Shopify has had the best return of any recent tech IPO. We aren't. Maybe you knew about Snap but had to look up the names Cloudera and Okta when they went public, or even did a double take when Unilever spent a billion dollars to acquire Dollar Shave Club or when Hewlett-Packard bought SimpliVity last year. You could have learned about all of these start-ups on previous years' CNBC Disruptor 50 lists. This year marks the fifth year of the CNBC Disruptor 50, and in that short history a lot has changed for these companies. Seventeen past Disruptors are now public companies; 13 have been acquired; three of the previous Disruptors went the way of many start-ups: bankrupt. Seven companies have made the Disruptor list all five years. Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on every start-up to make the list between 2013 and 2017.
|
Company
|
2017 rank
|
2016 rank
|
2015 rank
|
2014 rank
|
2013 made the list*
|
Material changes
|23andMe
|12
|5
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|3D Robotics
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Aereo
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Yes
|Bankrupt November 21, 2014. It was later purchased by DVR company TiVo for $1 million in March 2015.
|Airbnb
|1
|2
|5
|41
|Yes
|-
|AngelList
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Apptio
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|IPO September 23, 2016
|Atlassian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO December 10, 2015
|Audax Health
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by United Health Care February 19, 2014
|Betterment
|-
|-
|36
|45
|-
|-
|Bill.com
|-
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|Birchbox
|-
|-
|43
|50
|-
|-
|Blippar
|30
|9
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Bloom Energy
|23
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Blue Apron
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Boku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Box
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO January 23, 2015
|BrightRoll
|-
|-
|-
|27
|-
|Acquired by Yahoo November 11, 2014
|Bromium
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|BuzzFeed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Castlight Health
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO March 17, 2014
|ChargePoint
|-
|-
|-
|12
|-
|-
|CircleUp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Cloudera
|-
|14
|-
|-
|-
|IPO April 28, 2017
|CloudFlare
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coinbase
|-
|-
|31
|35
|-
|-
|Cool Planet Energy Systems
|-
|-
|-
|25
|-
|-
|Coursera
|26
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CrowdStrike
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cylance
|9
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DAQRI
|-
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dataminr
|-
|43
|-
|13
|-
|-
|Deezer
|-
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond Foundry
|-
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DocuSign
|39
|-
|13
|29
|-
|-
|Dollar Shave Club
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|Acquired by Unilever July 19, 2016
|Domo
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|-
|-
|45
|-
|-
|-
|Drawbridge
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dropbox
|36
|42
|6
|24
|Yes
|-
|EcoMotors
|-
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|Etsy
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Yes
|IPO April 1, 2015
|Ezetap
|16
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fon
|-
|-
|-
|40
|-
|-
|Foursquare
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Fullscreen
|-
|-
|-
|21
|-
|Acquired by Otter Media/ Chernin Group/ AT&T September 22, 2014
|GENBAND
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Getaround
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Ginger.io
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Ginkgo Bioworks
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GitHub
|22
|48
|20
|6
|-
|-
|Grab
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GreenSky
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HackerRank
|-
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton Creek Foods
|-
|-
|24
|36
|-
|-
|Hearsay Social
|-
|-
|39
|-
|-
|-
|HotelTonight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Houzz
|6
|11
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Humacyte
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IEX
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Illumio
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Impossible Foods
|-
|-
|42
|-
|-
|-
|INRIX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|InsideSales.com
|-
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Instacart
|-
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intarcia Therapeutics
|-
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Jaunt
|25
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kabam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Kabbage
|-
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kickstarter
|-
|-
|-
|49
|Yes
|-
|Klarna
|-
|8
|33
|-
|-
|-
|Kumu Networks
|-
|-
|-
|44
|-
|-
|Kymeta
|-
|-
|-
|46
|Yes
|-
|LanzaTech
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lending Club
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Yes
|IPO December 11, 2014
|LightSail Energy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|LISNR
|-
|45
|12
|-
|-
|-
|LiveU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Lyft
|2
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MakerBot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Stratasys June 19, 2013
|Medium
|-
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MicroSeismic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Moderna Therapeutics
|18
|41
|1
|8
|-
|-
|MongoDB
|27
|19
|27
|42
|-
|-
|Motif Investing
|-
|44
|23
|4
|-
|-
|Narrative Science
|-
|-
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Nebula
|-
|-
|-
|31
|-
|Bankrupt April 1, 2015
|Nest Labs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Google January 13, 2014
|Nexmo
|-
|-
|-
|39
|-
|Acquired by Vonage May 5, 2016
|Nextdoor
|-
|-
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Nutanix
|-
|-
|44
|-
|-
|IPO September 30, 2016
|Okta
|-
|38
|-
|-
|-
|IPO April 7, 2017
|Opower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO April 4, 2014. Acquired by Oracle May 1, 2016
|Optoro
|-
|-
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Oscar
|-
|17
|17
|43
|-
|-
|OUYA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Razer July 28, 2015
|Palantir Technologies
|8
|4
|7
|5
|Yes
|-
|Payoneer
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Persado
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Personal Capital
|-
|-
|18
|17
|-
|-
|Phononic
|33
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Picarro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|31
|46
|35
|32
|Yes
|-
|Progyny
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pure Storage
|-
|-
|16
|19
|-
|IPO October 6, 2015
|Qualtrics
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Qubole
|-
|-
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Quid
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Quirky
|-
|-
|15
|18
|Yes
|Bankrupt September 22, 2015
|Redfin
|-
|-
|-
|34
|-
|-
|Rent the Runway
|-
|-
|28
|38
|Yes
|-
|Rethink Robotics
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Robinhood
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shape Security
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-
|-
|Shapeways
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Shopify
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO May 21, 2015
|SimpliVity
|-
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise January 17, 2017
|Skillz
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Skybox Imaging
|-
|-
|-
|14
|-
|Acquired by Google June 10, 2014
|Slack
|-
|23
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Snapchat
|-
|16
|50
|48
|-
|IPO March 2, 2017. Now known as Snap
|SoFi
|45
|49
|25
|-
|-
|-
|SpaceX
|14
|30
|2
|1
|Yes
|-
|SparkCognition
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spotify
|35
|25
|47
|9
|Yes
|-
|Square
|-
|-
|40
|-
|Yes
|IPO November 19, 2015
|Stripe
|49
|29
|-
|15
|-
|-
|SugarCRM
|-
|-
|32
|-
|-
|-
|SurveyMonkey
|15
|32
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Synack
|38
|20
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Teespring
|-
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TransferWise
|-
|-
|8
|16
|-
|-
|Trulioo
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tumblr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Yahoo May 20, 2013
|Twilio
|-
|39
|41
|47
|Yes
|IPO June 23, 2016
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO November 7, 2013
|Uber
|19
|1
|4
|10
|Yes
|-
|Udacity
|10
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Uptake Technologies
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veniam
|34
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warby Parker
|47
|-
|10
|2
|Yes
|-
|Waze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Google June 11, 2013
|Wealthfront
|-
|-
|34
|20
|Yes
|-
|WeWork
|3
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Facebook February 19, 2014
|Yext
|-
|-
|-
|28
|-
|IPO April 13, 2017
|ZenPayroll
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Now known as Gusto
|ZocDoc
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Zuora
|-
|-
|-
|11
|-
|-
Read more about the Disruptor 50 in 2017.