Wall Street is under pressure after the latest Trump crisis

Trump alleged request of Comey was detailed in a memo the former FBI director wrote after Flynn was fired in February. NBC News and other media outlets have not seen the memo, but were read parts of it by an associate of Comey.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, who recently said he won't seek re-election to Congress, asked the FBI for any records the agency has on communications between Comey and Trump. The president fired Comey last week. (CNBC)

Democrats immediately pounced on reports of the Comey memo, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying the country "is being tested in unprecedented ways … in a week full of revelation." Republican lawmakers had mixed reactions. (NBC News)

Buried in the New York Times report that broke the Comey memo story, Trump allegedly asked the former FBI director to consider imprisoning reporters for publishing classified information. It's worth noting that Trump often speaks in hyperbolic language.

Israel was the U.S. ally that collected the highly classified intelligence that Trump reportedly shared in a meeting with Russian officials last week, NBC News confirmed with three government officials with knowledge of the matter.

Chinese state media is criticizing the U.S. over cybersecurity in the wake of the WannaCry attack that started on Friday. The ransomware has been linked a North Korean-run hacking operation, which leveraged a tool built by the NSA. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) is taking steps to break into the pharmacy market, according to two people familiar with the company's plans. They told CNBC that although this is not a certainty, Amazon is hiring people to formulate strategy for such a move.

In an answer to Facebook's (FB) Oculus, Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit is expected to preview the latest version of its virtual reality headset at its annual developer conference this week. The VR device works without being connected to a smartphone or PC. (Variety)

An Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence research firm called OpenAI has created a way for robots to learn tasks by giving them a demonstration in virtual reality. OpenAI, a nonprofit with about $1 billion in funding, is also backed by Peter Thiel. (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) food is now available in four more cities through Uber's UberEATS food delivery service. After being tested in a number of Florida cities, the service is now being offered in Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, and Columbus, Ohio. (Chicago Tribune)

With a record number of people flying around the world, airlines have made it tougher for frequent flyers to cash in their miles or points for a free flight. A new survey found frequent flyer seats available on 72.4 percent of the flights, down a bit from last year. (CNBC)