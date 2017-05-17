    Venezuelan rioters show off home-made gas masks as they battle police

    A demonstrator wears a gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2017.
    Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    In recent months, millions of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest a deepening economic crisis, including staggering inflation and food shortages. The opposition wants the resignation of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who has become increasingly dictatorial as the situation crumbles around him.

    Clashes have increasingly turned violent, with many reported deaths along with countless injuries and arrests. Government forces have used tear gas widely, and in response, protesters have created their own homemade gas masks so they can stay in the fight.

    Below are some of the more creative and innovative gas masks protesters have designed:

    • A demonstrator wears a homemade mask constructed of plastic bottles and a Venezuelan flag during a rally against Maduro in Caracas.

      A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Another homemade gas mask made of a plastic bottle and bear mask.

      A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 13, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade this month.

      An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 15, 2017.
      Christian Veron | Reuters

    • A tear gas mask inside a donkey mask.

      An opposition supporter uses a tear gas mask inside a mask of an ass during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 26, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade.

      Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.
      Christian Veron | Reuters

    • An opposition supporter wears a home made tear gas mask while clashing with riot police.

      An opposition supporter wears a home made tear gas mask while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Another gas mask is worn during clashes with the police.

      A Venezuelan opposition activists wears a gas mask during clahes with the police within a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on April 6, 2017 in Caracas.
      Juan Barreto | AFP | Getty Images

