In recent months, millions of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest a deepening economic crisis, including staggering inflation and food shortages. The opposition wants the resignation of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who has become increasingly dictatorial as the situation crumbles around him.

Clashes have increasingly turned violent, with many reported deaths along with countless injuries and arrests. Government forces have used tear gas widely, and in response, protesters have created their own homemade gas masks so they can stay in the fight.

Below are some of the more creative and innovative gas masks protesters have designed: