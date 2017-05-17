In recent months, millions of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest a deepening economic crisis, including staggering inflation and food shortages. The opposition wants the resignation of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who has become increasingly dictatorial as the situation crumbles around him.
Clashes have increasingly turned violent, with many reported deaths along with countless injuries and arrests. Government forces have used tear gas widely, and in response, protesters have created their own homemade gas masks so they can stay in the fight.
Below are some of the more creative and innovative gas masks protesters have designed:
A demonstrator wears a homemade mask constructed of plastic bottles and a Venezuelan flag during a rally against Maduro in Caracas.
Another homemade gas mask made of a plastic bottle and bear mask.
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade this month.
A tear gas mask inside a donkey mask.
A demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade.
An opposition supporter wears a home made tear gas mask while clashing with riot police.
Another gas mask is worn during clashes with the police.