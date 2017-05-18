5 things to do in your 20s if you want to be successful

"Set aside a bit of every paycheck for investing, even if it's just one percent," says Sallie Krawcheck, former CEO of Merrill Lynch's global wealth management division and founder of Ellevest. "Whether it's through an individual retirement account [IRA] you set up on your own, a 401(k) through work or a regular investment account, just invest regularly."
Time is on your side when you're young, she says: "Since you're young, these recurring deposits will help put the power of compounding to work for you. That means you earn returns on the money you invest, and you also earn returns on those returns over time."