Trump administration sends NAFTA renegotiation letter to Congress: Source

The Trump administration on Thursday notified Congress that it plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the three-member deal with Mexico and Canada that President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed, according to a letter CNBC obtained from a congressional source.

The U.S. can start renegotiating the agreement 90 days from the notification to Congress. The letter from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to congressional leaders says the administration wants NAFTA to be "modernized."

In particular, we note that NAFTA was negotiated 25 years ago, and while our economy and businesses have changed considerably over that period, NAFTA has not. Many chapters are outdated and do not reflect modern standards. For example, digital trade was in its infancy when NAFTA was enacted. In addition, and consistent with the negotiating objectives in the Trade Priorities and Accountability Act, our aim is that NAFTA be modernized to include new provisions to address intellectual property rights, regulatory practices, state-owned enterprises, services, customs procedures, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, labor, environment, and small and medium enterprises.

— Reporting by CNBC's Kayla Tausche