30-year-old millionaire: This is how to beat self-doubt

Kyle Taylor didn't graduate from college, but he knows what it takes to succeed. The self-made millionaire now runs his own company, and he didn't have an easy start.

In his 20s, the young professional found himself in a serious financial hole — $50,000 in debt, to be exact. Taylor started exploring strategies to make more money, blogging about the experience along the way. That blog eventually became personal finance site The Penny Hoarder, which provides money advice to millions of readers, and Taylor became a millionaire.

In an interview with CNBC, the 30-year-old shares what he wishes he'd known at age 22:

"Quiet people run the world, too," Taylor says. "I remember thinking in my early 20s that my mixture of introverted-ness and impostor syndrome would mean that I would never be able to lead a team or get to 'the top.'"