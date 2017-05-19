Here's what brick-and-mortar retailers need to do, according to one analyst

Wal-Mart reported earnings that beat analyst expectations this week, proving to be a positive note in a challenging retail environment.

Other brick and mortar retailers can only hope to achieve similar success if they commit to changing with the times, one analyst said Friday.

"When you talk to brick and mortar retailers, they're really very much stuck in what they used to do. So there isn't much technology being used in the retail scenario," Kenny Yeo, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Friday.

"Having a census and data would enable the brick and mortar retailers to understand the customer better so they can give better customer service," he added.

He said, however, that the only pieces of data retailers really have are from the point of sales system, as well as counters where people are walking in and out of the store. Where the data is lacking, he explained, is where customers go once they enter a store.

"So frankly, I see that the strategy Wal-Mart is taking is really something that consumers want," he said.