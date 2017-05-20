Why top Silicon Valley VC George Zachary is placing all of his bets in biotech 2 Hours Ago | 03:10

Silicon Valley investor George Zachary has a knack for betting early on Internet successes, with Twitter and Microsoft-owned Yammer among his lucrative wins.

But you won't hear the venture capitalist touting those businesses anymore. Not since a doctor gave him the scare of his life. Two years ago, a sudden bout of intense abdominal pains sent Zachary, now 51, to the emergency room at Stanford University Medical Center for some tests and an X-Ray.

The next morning, Zachary got a call from the radiologist that changed everything. A mass the size of his fist was located near his pelvis. Based on a preliminary analysis of the image, the doctor said that it looked like sarcoma, a rare cancer found in connective tissues.

"I nearly fell off my chair," recalled Zachary, a general partner at Charles River Ventures, after hearing the doctor utter the word cancer for the first time. "That started the process of me learning whether I was going to live or die."

What followed was a firsthand view of a broken healthcare system that forced Zachary to take matters into his own hands, in a desperate effort to get timely answers and accurate results.

It's a story he's kept quiet about publicly until now. And it was the impetus for shifting his investment area away from consumer internet and software businesses, into what he describes as "advancing health through computer science."

"My experience as a patient was insane," he said. "I couldn't believe how screwed up the health system was."